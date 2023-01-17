Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Former Scotland Under-21 defender Jamie McCart won the Scottish Cup and League Cup with St Johnstone in 2021

Leyton Orient have signed Rotherham United centre-back Jamie McCart on loan for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old Scot has struggled to break into the Championship side since moving from St Johnstone last summer.

He has made just one league start and 10 appearances overall since moving south of the border.

O's head coach Richie Wellens praised McCart as "someone with a brilliant left foot, dominant in the air, and ready to hit the ground running".

"Jamie comes with a winning mentality having won trophies in Scotland, and his experience is something that will be a big boost to the team," Wellens added to the club website. external-link

