Brad Galinson says he is committed to Gillingham even if the club are relegated from League Two this season.

The American property magnate took over the Priestfield Stadium outfit, who are three points from safety, last month.

Asked by BBC Radio Kent if he would remain if the Gills drop into the National League, he said: "We are doing everything we can so that won't happen.

"I'm here for the long haul. We'll just basically have to come out of a deeper hole, and we'll do it and fix it."

He added: "Hopefully that doesn't happen and everyone is optimistic that we won't have to answer that question."

Florida-based Galinson bought a majority stake in the Kent club from long-serving owner and chairman Paul Scally just before Christmas.

He has already funded five January signings in a bid to improve fortunes on the pitch, with the Gills recording a first win in 13 league games against fellow strugglers Hartlepool last Saturday.

Galinson says investment this month will be worth it should the Gills secure their spot in the English Football League come May.

"If you think about the cost of being relegated, that is millions of pounds," he said.

"So my logic is that a little bit of money to keep a club that is sustainable in League Two is way cheaper than if we go into the National League, which is very difficult to come out of."

Having brought in Kenny Jackett as director of football and former player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment, Galinson says he has faith in boss Neil Harris to guide the side up the table.

"Obviously everybody, including Neil by the way, couldn't doubt what was going on. It was dismal," he said.

"I think we gave him the talent that he has been wanting. So far he has done exactly what you'd expect a professional like Neil to do.

"Neil is a top guy and he has my support. He was instrumental in bringing in the people we have brought so far.

"We are all thrilled with Saturday. I think there is a new lease of life in him and in the dressing room. We are sticking by him and we are going to keep climbing."

Move away from Priestfield?

Some Gills fans took American flags along to their FA Cup third round tie against Leicester City this month to show support following Galinson's takeover

Galinson hopes to stabilise Gillingham, make the club sustainable financially and eventually climb back up the league pyramid.

The Gills have been ever-presents in the EFL since 1950-51, and spent five seasons in the Championship from 2000 to 2005 - with their highest-ever league finish coming under Hessenthaler when they were 11th in the second tier in 2002-03.

"In the years to come I think, at the minimum, the club should be back in the Championship," Galinson said.

"From there you have a lot of exciting options. And you can even go higher than that.

"The short term is obviously to stay in the EFL. I would say we don't want to be relegated. Let's keep it really small right now.

"And then over a period of time we'd love to get back to where we were."

Despite his background in the property business in the United States, Galinson denies his purchase of the club is motivated by a desire to redevelop the land which the Priestfield Stadium occupies.

"My interest in the club has nothing to do with real estate. My real estate is exclusively in the United States," he said.

"Priestfield is a terrific spot but it doesn't fit anything that I do business-wise."

Yet Galinson would explore options to move away from the 10,500-capacity ground, where the Gills have played since 1893.

"As we move up in the table and we become a bit of a more lucrative club, I think a better stadium - but still in the community - is something we'd certainly want to look at.

"Not moving it to a different part of the country, but inside the Medway towns for sure."

However, Galinson says it is "pie in the sky" to realistically consider building a new stadium straight away, although his business connections could be of use in the future.

"My experience actually is dealing a lot with sovereign funds - big, huge funds of different countries.

"Those are the perfect kind of partners that would do a major scheme like that. I think there is some sort of expertise and contacts, but is too early to think that.

"That is pie in the sky… if we get promoted once or twice it is still a long five-year plan, even then.

"I think it is a huge, great problem to have, and it means we have done a lot of stuff in the short term to deserve that decision."