Matthew Foulds was born in Bradford and was a fan at Valley Parade during his youth

Bradford City have loaned left-sided defender Matthew Foulds to fellow League Two club Harrogate Town for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old joined his boyhood club in 2021 and has two goals in 52 games for the Bantams since joining from Italian side Como.

However, the ex-Bury and Everton full-back has been allowed to head out after Tolaji Bola's arrival from Rotherham.

"He is very reliable," boss Simon Weaver told the club website.

"He has good ability on the ball, is a good size and experience, it was too good an opportunity to turn down so we have tried to move quickly and bring him in."

