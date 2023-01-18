Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Morgan Whittaker said he was devastated to see his loan spell at Plymouth cut short after impressing at Home Park

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says Scottish giants Rangers are the club who have failed with a bid for forward Morgan Whittaker.

Rangers boss Michael Beale is targeting attacking players this month and said Whittaker is "certainly a player that I'm aware of".

Martin has now confirmed Swansea turned down a Rangers bid for forward Whittaker, 22, last week.

"We have rejected an offer from them, that's it," Martin said.

Rangers' offer for Whittaker was understood to have been well short of the asking price set by Swansea's American owners.

But with the transfer window open for another 13 days, it could be that the two clubs reach an agreement.

Martin revealed last week that Swansea had turned down an offer from an unnamed club for Whittaker. The club he was referring to was Rangers, although League One Ipswich Town are also believed to have shown interest.

Whittaker has had a limited impact at Swansea since joining the Championship club from Derby County for around £700,000 in February 2021.

But the Rams academy product displayed his potential during a loan spell at Plymouth this season, where he scored nine goals and provided seven assists before being recalled by Swansea earlier this month.

Swansea have also rejected January offers for Michael Obafemi, understood to be from Burnley, leaving Martin uncertain over whether either player will depart in this window.

"No-one is selling anyone on the cheap - they are good players," Martin added.

"We will just have to wait and see. It's not my remit - I don't value the players, I don't negotiate with the other clubs.

"We have rejected bids for Michael and Morgan. That's where that remains really.

"I am really bored of talking about it. I understand you have to ask the question but until someone goes I will just keep repeating the same answer."