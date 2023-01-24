Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Manchester United have won nine of their past 11 games in all competitions

Erik ten Hag says he is determined to end Manchester United's longest trophy drought in 40 years as they prepare for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils have not won any silverware since beating Ajax in the 2017 Europa League final.

They last went six years without winning a trophy between 1977 and 1983 and United boss Ten Hag wants to bring back that winning feeling to the club.

"It's the best feeling," he said.

"I had the luck in my career to win some trophies and it's magnificent, especially for the fans.

"It's so great and I think the fans here have some experience, especially the older ones.

"But now it is a period Manchester United didn't win trophies and it is too long ago.

"We are aware of that fact and we have to do everything to bring a trophy in."

United play the first game of the two-legged tie at the City Ground - their first visit there since 1999.

Casemiro is back from suspension for the game but Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho are absent.

Forest will be without goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is on loan from Manchester United.

He is out with an injury, although would have been ineligible to face his parent club anyway.

Forest - who last reached the final of this competition in 1992, losing to Manchester United at Wembley - are in good form going into the game, with just two defeats in their past 11 games.

That 1992 defeat was the most recent of their six final appearances in a competition they won four times between 1978 and 1990.

"We're really pleased to put the club on this stage again and we just want to make sure we do ourselves justice," Forest head coach Steve Cooper said.

"Even before this round, we have been very clear about the club's history in this competition to the players.

"We showed them the history, and I know it was a fairly long time ago, but that's why supporters will get excited about this tournament, why they will put big importance on it. The players are aware."