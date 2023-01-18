Reaching the Champions League final helped Liverpool climb from seventh to third in the Money League

More than half of the world's richest clubs by revenue are from the Premier League, according to analysis by Deloitte.

Eleven Premier League clubs make up the top 20 in their Money League study from the 2021-22 season.

It is the first time in the study's 26 years that more than half of the clubs are from the same league.

Champions Manchester City retained top spot, making 731m euros (£619.1m), ahead of Real Madrid (713.8m euros).

Liverpool rise to third from seventh, while Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal also make the top 10, with West Ham, Leicester, Leeds, Everton and Newcastle in the top 20.

The top 20 clubs made 9.2bn euros (£7.82bn), a 13% increase from 2020-21.

That increase is largely down to the return of fans to stadia for the first full season after Covid-19 restrictions, with matchday revenue rising from rising from 111m euros to 1.4bn euros.

Five of the Premier League's 'big six' - Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - reported revenue increases of 15% or more. That saw a total increase of 226m euros.

Commercial revenues rose 8%, from 3.5bn euros to 3.8bn euros (£2.975bn to £3.23bn) but there was an 11% (485m euros/£412.25m) fall in broadcast revenue. Last season's figures were higher than usual because of postponed matches from the 2019-20 season being played.

Position (last year's position) Club 2021-22 revenue (£m) 2020-21 revenue (£m) 1 (1) Manchester City 619.1 (731m euros) 571.1 (644.9m euros) 2 (2) Real Madrid 604.5 (713.8m euros) 567.3 (640.7m euros) 3 (7) Liverpool 594.3 (701.7m euros) 487.4 (550.4m euros) 4 (5) Manchester United 583.2 (688.6m euros) 494.1 (558m euros) 5 (6) Paris St-Germain 554 (654.2m euros) 492.5 (556.2m euros) 6 (3) Bayern Munich 553.5 (653.6m euros) 541.4 (611.4m euros) 7 (4) Barcelona 540.5 (638.2m euros) 515.4 (582.1m euros) 8 (8) Chelsea 481.3 (568.3m euros) 436.6 (493.1m euros) 9 (10) Tottenham Hotspur 442.8 (523m euros) 359.7 (406.2m euros) 10 (11) Arsenal 367.1 (433.5m euros) 324.5 (366.5m euros) 11 (9) Juventus 339.3 (400.6m euros) 383.5 (433.1m euros) 12 (13) Atletico Madrid 333.6 (393.9m euros) 294.7 (332.8m euros) 13 (12) Borussia Dortmund 302.2 (356.9m euros) 298.9 (337.6m euros) 14 (14) Inter Milan 261.2 (308.4m euros) 293 (330.9m euros) 15 (16) West Ham United 255.1 (301.2m euros) 196.1 (221.5m euros) 16 (19) AC Milan 224.4 (264.9m euros) 191.5 (216.3m euros) 17 (15) Leicester City 213.6 (252.2m euros) 226.2 (255.5m euros) 18 (n/a) Leeds United 189.2 (223.4m euros) 168.6 (190.4m euros) 19 (18) Everton 181 (213.7m euros) 193.1 (218.1m euros) 20 (n/a) Newcastle United 179.8 (212.3m euros) 150.6 (170.1m euros) For non-British clubs Deloitte has used an average exchange rate for the year ending 30 June 2022 (€1 = £0.85; €1 = BRL 5.92; €1 = CHF 1.05; €1 = DKK 7.44; €1 = TRY 13.82).

'The Premier League could be virtually untouchable' - analysis

Tim Bridge, lead partner in Deloitte's Sports Business Group

The question now is whether other leagues can close the gap [on the Premier League], likely by driving the value of future international media rights, or if the Premier League will be virtually untouchable, in revenue terms.

The Premier League was the only one of the big five European leagues to experience an increase in its media rights value during its most recent rights sale process. It continues to appeal to millions of global followers and its member clubs have a greater revenue advantage over international rivals.

Commercial partner, fan and investor interest in the Premier League appears higher than ever before. While this suggests optimism for further growth, continued calls for greater distribution of the financial wealth of English clubs across the football system, and the impact of a cost-of-living crisis, makes it all the more important for the game's stakeholders to keep a clear focus on their responsibility as stewards of leading clubs.

'A case of not if, but when, all 20 Premier League clubs are in top 30'

Manchester City entered the top five for the first time in 2015-16, before topping the table last season.

Their impressive form on the pitch has seen them win back-to-back titles under Pep Guardiola and they posted a Premier League commercial revenue record of 373m euros (£317.05m) - a growth of 65m euros (£55.25m) on 2021-22.

Liverpool are the biggest mover, rising from seventh to third, to achieve their highest ever position and overtake Manchester United in the rankings for the first time.

Their run to the Champions League final, where they lost 1-0 to Real Madrid, saw them gain additional broadcast revenue.

They also generated more than 100m euros (£85m) from matchday revenue for the first time, and were one of only five clubs to do so.

Arsenal became the first side to enter the top 10 since 2018-19, largely down to a rise in matchday revenue, while Leeds enter for the first time since 2002-03 and Newcastle re-enter. Both clubs have reported higher matchday and commercial revenue than many other English clubs.

If the Money League was extended to a top 30 there would be 16 Premier League clubs included, with five clubs from La Liga, three from both Serie A and the Bundesliga and one from Ligue 1. All of the teams from the other European leagues competed in Uefa club competitions in 2021-22.

Sam Boor, director in Deloitte's Sports Business Group, adds: "The Premier League's financial superiority is unlikely to be challenged in the coming seasons.

"This is particularly apparent at a time when these clubs continue to attract international investment which often, in the best examples, encourages a focus on profitability, as well as on-pitch success.

"It's now likely a case of not if, but when, all 20 Premier League clubs will appear in the Money League top 30."