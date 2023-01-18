Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Matt Penney was one of Motherwell's best players in the first half of the season

Matt Penney, who won two player of the month awards after joining Motherwell in August, has returned to Ipswich Town following the expiry of his loan deal.

The 24-year-old arrived at Fir Park on a six-month loan from the League One side and was a resounding success.

The defender started every game after his debut against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish League Cup.

Steven Hammell said: "Matt is back at Ipswich, however we remain in dialogue with them with regards to him."

The Motherwell manager added: "Although discussions are ongoing, we are constantly looking at viable alternatives in the transfer market.

"Matt has been an outstanding addition to the team this season and should he not return to the club, I want to thank him for his effort in his time at Motherwell."