Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Workmen inspect the Main Stand roof at the Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United expect repairs to be completed "early next week" after strong winds damaged the roof of the Main Stand at the Abbey Stadium.

Last Saturday's home League One game against Morecambe was postponed after consulting local safety advisors.

And Thursday's FA Youth Cup match against nine-time winners Chelsea has now been switched to 25 January.

The U's first team do not have another home fixture until they take on Ipswich Town on 4 February.

Chief executive Alex Tunbridge said last weekend that the stand was "probably edging towards the end of its life" and the damage was "a good example of why we need to invest some further money into the stadium".

Cambridge are currently 21st in League One and are away to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.