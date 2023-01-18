Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

The incidents took place during Sutton's two home league matches against Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon

Sutton United have condemned "poor" fan behaviour - including discriminatory chanting and pitch invasions - at their two most recent home matches.

The League Two club said spectators were removed from the ground for using "insulting words that included reference to gender".

Two people have also been banned from the stadium for entering the pitch.

The incidents occurred during their games against Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon on 29 December and 1 January.

"Sutton United football club will not tolerate any behaviour of these kinds and supports both our match stewards and the police in dealing firmly with any breaches of our ground regulations, and we also fully support the football authorities in additional sanctions," a club statement said.

"Through our partnership with HerGameToo [campaign against sexism in football] we are fully committed to a zero-tolerance approach to sexist chants and behaviour."

All individuals involved have been reported to the police, Sutton added.