Last updated on .From the section Southend

Southend United are sixth in the National League table

Southend United have been given more time to pay money owed to HM Revenue & Customs after a winding-up petition hearing was adjourned until 1 March.

The petition was served on the National League club in October.

But the High Court agreed to put the matter back until 18 January at a hearing in November.

Full details of the debt were not disclosed in court but a lawyer representing HMRC told the judge that it was "large".

The court was told that the problem was Covid-related but Southend's lawyer said there was a "real prospect" of money coming in.

Southend chief executive Tom Lawrence said earlier this month that bridging finance would be used to pay HMRC, which should see the petition dismissed.

Southend have been based at their Roots Hall stadium for 68 years and believe a move to a new site at Fossetts Farm is essential to resolve their ongoing financial issues. The club has a funding gap of about £2m a year.

Adjourning the hearing, Judge Mark Mullen said he accepted the club was a "valuable asset" for the local community but the outstanding sum had to be paid.

The Shrimpers have faced a series of winding-up petitions in recent years, and the previous one was dismissed in January 2020.