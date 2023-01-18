Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Blackpool have sacked head coach Michael Appleton just seven months after his appointment, following a run of one win in 11 games.

Assistant head coach David Kerslake will also leave the Championship club, who are second bottom of the table.

"The club would like to thank Michael and David for their efforts during their time at Bloomfield Road and wish them all the best," a statement said.

The Seasiders said they hope to name a replacement "in the coming days".

Appleton was appointed for a second stint in charge of Blackpool in June 2022, on a four-year contract, as replacement for Neil Critchley, who left to join Steven Gerrard's backroom team at Aston Villa.

His second spell in charge of the club was longer than his first, when he spent just 65 days at the helm during the 2012-23 season before leaving to join Blackburn Rovers, having won two out of 12 matches.

His departure, which comes with the club three points adrift of safety in the second tier, means 14 of the 24 Championship sides have now changed managers this season.

