Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

McDiarmid Park will have Rangers fans in three stands for the cup tie

Chairman Steve Brown admits "certain criticisms" of St Johnstone's ticket policy for the Scottish Cup tie against Rangers "have merit" and the club "understands" if fans boycott the game.

Saints are giving up three of their four stands to the visitors for the fourth-round tie at McDiarmid Park.

Ticket prices have been increased to £30 for adults and £20 for concessions.

Brown said fans can be "absolutely assured" their reaction to the ticket policy will be heeded "going forward".

Fans groups have expressed their anger external-link with the decisions and a small number of Saints fans is expected in the one stand of their home ground they have been allocated.

There are suggestions it could be the lowest turnout of St Johnstone fans external-link in modern times, with as few as 300 tickets reportedly having been sold five days before the match.

Brown said "the club is aware of the views of various sections of fans both from social media activity and press reports" but did not apologise for the decisions as he responded to supporter frustration around Saturday's game (17:30 GMT).

"The seating arrangements and pricing have been met with a huge amount of negativity and hostility from a number of our valued fans," he added in a statement external-link .

"The decisions made in respect of this tie were taken with the best interests of the club at heart. However, we totally understand the frustration our supporters feel and their level of disappointment.

"On reflection, the club accepts certain criticisms levelled against the decisions have merit and going forward the club will take this feedback into account in considering both pricing and seating arrangements in future fixtures. Our supporters can be absolutely assured of this.

"Whilst we hope to see as many of our supporters as possible inside McDiarmid Park to support Callum and the players in this important cup tie, we understand and respect our supporters who choose not to attend on this occasion."