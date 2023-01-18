Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Jasper Moon last played a league game for Barnsley against West Brom last May

Burton Albion have signed defender Jasper Moon on loan from fellow League One side Barnsley for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old made his Tykes debut in a Championship game against Rotherham in December 2020.

He has made 34 appearances for the club in total, but has only played in the EFL Trophy this season.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old defender Adrian Mariappa has left the Brewers at the end of his short-term deal.

"Mapps has been terrific both on and off the pitch since coming in. He's helped us in every way possible during his time here," said boss Dino Maamria.

Burton are 23rd in League One and have now made five signing during the January window.

