Accrington Stanley v Boreham Wood

Attempt blocked. Shaun Whalley (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Accrington
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 40Savin
- 5Astley
- 12Nottingham
- 34Tharme
- 22Martin
- 16Rodgers
- 6Coyle
- 4Hamilton
- 11McConville
- 7Whalley
- 8Leigh
Substitutes
- 1Jensen
- 14Longelo
- 17Nolan
- 20Pressley
- 21Perritt
- 39Woods
- 42Adekoya
- 43Pickles
- 50Fernandes
Boreham Wood
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Ashmore
- 26Agbontohoma
- 22Coxe
- 3Ilesanmi
- 15Lewis
- 8Broadbent
- 5Evans
- 17Payne
- 7Rees
- 9Ndlovu
- 10Marsh
Substitutes
- 4Ricketts
- 11Newton
- 12Fyfield
- 18Williams
- 19Esteves Sousa
- 20Brunt
- 23Abayomi
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Tyrone Marsh (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Dennon Lewis (Boreham Wood) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Femi Ilesanmi.
Attempt missed. Doug Tharme (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Will Evans.
Attempt saved. Tyrone Marsh (Boreham Wood) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Cameron Coxe (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt missed. George Broadbent (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Boreham Wood. Conceded by Ryan Astley.
Attempt missed. Tyrone Marsh (Boreham Wood) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by George Broadbent (Boreham Wood).
Shaun Whalley (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Michael Nottingham (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.