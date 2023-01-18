Last updated on .From the section European Football

Davide Nicola's second spell at Salernitana begins at home to Serie A leaders Napoli on Saturday

Davide Nicola has been reappointed as manager of Salernitana just two days after he was sacked by the Serie A strugglers.

Nicola, 49, was dismissed on Monday following an 8-2 loss to Atalanta.

But club president Danilo Iervolino said he changed his mind after a conversation with Nicola in which he spoke "a thousand positive words".

"You only realise how much you love someone when they leave," Iervolino said.

"It was the only way we could clear the air. So for the good of the club, the players and everything, it's only right that the coach has another chance, with the promise the team will never again suffer such a humiliating defeat."

Nicola, who was first appointed in February last year, thanked Iervolino and sporting director Morgan De Sanctis for giving him a second chance.

"This means that the new football is made of passion and heart, and I want to repay his trust with all my love," he said.

"We have weeks of hard work ahead to reach our targets."

Salernitana are 16th in Serie A after 18 matches.