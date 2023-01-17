Genero Adran Premier round-up

Wednesday, 18 January

Pontypridd United 0-2 Swansea City: Katy Hosford scored for the fourth time in five league games thanks to a spectacular first-half strike. She then crossed for Jess Williams to head in the second late on as Swansea closed the gap on leaders Cardiff City Women.

The New Saints A-A Abergavenny: The match was abandoned at half-time because of a frozen pitch at Park Hall. That was bad news for The New Saints, who were 3-0 up at that stage thanks to two Caitlin Chapman goals and an Emily Ridge strike.