The incidents are alleged to have taken place around the north London derby at Tottenham on Sunday

Arsenal have launched an investigation into "two disturbing incidents" of anti-Semitism during their north London derby win against rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Gunners say one Arsenal supporter reported another for making "grossly offensive" comments.

Meanwhile, anti-Semitic chants were also alleged to have been heard at a pub in Islington.

"Any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome at our club," Arsenal said.

The Premier League leaders added in a statement: "We have been made aware of two disturbing incidents over the weekend involving anti-Semitism which are now under investigation.

"There was an incident at the north London derby on Sunday involving Arsenal supporters in which one of our fans overheard grossly offensive anti-Semitic statements made by another Arsenal fan.

"On the same afternoon, we were appalled to hear of an incident at The Cally pub in Islington, involving other anti-Semitic chants.

"We recognise the impact this behaviour has on our many Jewish supporters and others and condemn the use of language of this nature, which has no place in our game or society."

Arsenal said that anyone identified would receive a lengthy club ban and their details would be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings.

The Gunners won the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2-0 to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The game was also marred by an incident involving Aaron Ramsdale after the Arsenal goalkeeper was attacked by a supporter.