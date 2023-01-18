Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group B
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women1

Women's League Cup round-up: Man City beat Leicester to reach quarter-finals

Filippa Angeldahl in action for Manchester City
Manchester City have now won 11 of their past 12 matches

Filippa Angeldahl scored a stoppage-time winner as holders Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Women's League Cup as Group B winners.

Angeldahl turned in Lauren Hemp's cross as the game entered the 91st minute.

City's victory means they will play Bristol City the last eight.

Jodie Hutton's goal straight from a corner sealed a 1-0 victory for Bristol City at Lewes.

Liverpool take second place in the group and also go through to the quarter-finals where they will face West Ham.

The Hammers drew 0-0 with Brighton to secure top spot in Group C. The Seagulls then won the penalty shootout to secure the bonus point.

All quarter-final ties are scheduled for 25-26 January.

Women's League Cup quarter-finals:

Bristol City v Manchester City

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Liverpool v West Ham United

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Levell
  • 32Baker
  • 15HowardSubstituted forReavillat 90+1'minutes
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23Purfield
  • 3Tierney
  • 8Pike
  • 21CainSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
  • 10Whelan
  • 40Robinson
  • 13Simon

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 34Smith
  • 41Reavill

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22MacIver
  • 2CasparijSubstituted forHasegawaat 63'minutes
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 6Houghton
  • 15OuahabiSubstituted forMorganat 45'minutes
  • 8Fowler
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 17LosadaSubstituted forCastellanosat 64'minutes
  • 30MaceSubstituted forCoombsat 63'minutes
  • 41BlakstadSubstituted forHempat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Roebuck
  • 5Greenwood
  • 7Coombs
  • 9Kelly
  • 10Castellanos
  • 11Hemp
  • 14Morgan
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 33Kennedy
Referee:
Melissa Burgin

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home5
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).

  5. Post update

    Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Jess Reavill replaces Sophie Howard.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Erin Simon.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Plumptre.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  16. Post update

    Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Monique Robinson (Leicester City Women).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mackenzie Smith (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Lauren Hemp replaces Julie Blakstad.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 18th January 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women42205329
2Man Utd Women422011568
3Durham Women41216607
4Everton Women41126605
5Sheffield United Women4013412-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women44001201212
2Liverpool Women43016249
3Leicester City Women42028536
4Sunderland Ladies300309-90
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women31204226
2Brighton Women31114405
3London City Lionesses31115504
4B'ham City Women310246-23

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women32016246
2Lewes Women32016246
3Charlton Athletic Women32014316
4Crystal Palace Women3003110-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women33008269
2Reading Women32018266
3Coventry United Ladies310239-63
4Southampton F.C. Women300306-60
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

