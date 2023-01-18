Match ends, Leicester City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.
Filippa Angeldahl scored a stoppage-time winner as holders Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Women's League Cup as Group B winners.
Angeldahl turned in Lauren Hemp's cross as the game entered the 91st minute.
City's victory means they will play Bristol City the last eight.
Jodie Hutton's goal straight from a corner sealed a 1-0 victory for Bristol City at Lewes.
Liverpool take second place in the group and also go through to the quarter-finals where they will face West Ham.
The Hammers drew 0-0 with Brighton to secure top spot in Group C. The Seagulls then won the penalty shootout to secure the bonus point.
All quarter-final ties are scheduled for 25-26 January.
Women's League Cup quarter-finals:
Bristol City v Manchester City
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
Liverpool v West Ham United
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Levell
- 32Baker
- 15HowardSubstituted forReavillat 90+1'minutes
- 22Plumptre
- 23Purfield
- 3Tierney
- 8Pike
- 21CainSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
- 10Whelan
- 40Robinson
- 13Simon
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 34Smith
- 41Reavill
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 22MacIver
- 2CasparijSubstituted forHasegawaat 63'minutes
- 4Aleixandri
- 6Houghton
- 15OuahabiSubstituted forMorganat 45'minutes
- 8Fowler
- 12Angeldahl
- 13Raso
- 17LosadaSubstituted forCastellanosat 64'minutes
- 30MaceSubstituted forCoombsat 63'minutes
- 41BlakstadSubstituted forHempat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Roebuck
- 5Greenwood
- 7Coombs
- 9Kelly
- 10Castellanos
- 11Hemp
- 14Morgan
- 25Hasegawa
- 33Kennedy
- Referee:
- Melissa Burgin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.
Post update
Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Jess Reavill replaces Sophie Howard.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Erin Simon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Plumptre.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Monique Robinson (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mackenzie Smith (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Lauren Hemp replaces Julie Blakstad.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.