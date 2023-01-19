Scottish gossip: Celtic striker search, Rangers on Whittaker, Juranovic & Kent
Celtic are turning their attention away from Cho Gue-Sung - towards his fellow South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers manager Michael Beale has rebuffed Swansea boss Russell Martin's suggestions that the Ibrox side have had a bid turned down for 22-year-old forward Morgan Whittaker. (The Scotsman)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is going nowhere amid rumours of interest from Japan and the US. (Daily Record)
Monza, who were interested in Celtic's Josip Juranovic, look set to sign right-back Pol Lirola on loan from Marseille instead. (Gianluca DiMarzio)
Aberdeen are among a number of clubs who are interested in a loan move for Sunderland's Australian defender Bailey Wright. (Daily Record)
Ryan Kent says he will be discussing his future at Rangers with boss Beale soon. (Scottish Sun)
Hibernian are in no rush to accept Blackburn's offer for Ryan Porteous with other clubs in the running for the Scotland defender - and are targeting a new signing in time to face Hearts. (The Scotsman)
Midfielder Connor Ronan, a one-time target of both Aberdeen and Hearts after starring for St Mirren last season, is set for a permanent move to MLS. (The Scotsman)
Aberdeen still have concerns over arrangements for away fans for next Monday's Scottish Cup tie at Darvel - but the hosts' chairman John Gall says he will "prove" the Dons could have had 800 more supporters at the game. (Press & Journal)
In-form Albion Rovers winger Charlie Reilly - who has 15 goals in 20 games - has been attracting interest from "plenty of clubs", according to boss Brian Reid. (Daily Record)