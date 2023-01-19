Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aston Villa have won five of their 10 matches in the WSL so far this season

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Ward, 39, joined Villa in May 2021 and had six months remaining on her current deal with the option to extend.

Villa finished ninth in her first season and after 10 games in 2022-23 they sit seventh in the 12-team table.

"We have seen significant improvement in the team under her leadership, both individually and collectively." said head of women's football Lee Billiard.

"This contract extension will allow her to continue progressing and building on our strategy to try to develop young players while putting Aston Villa at the heart of the women's game in England at this exciting time."

Villa, who have also reached the Continental Cup quarter-finals, will face Manchester City in the WSL on Saturday.