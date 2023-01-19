Close menu

Mick McCarthy: Blackpool appoint veteran boss until end of the season

Blackpool

Mick McCarthy left Cardiff City in October 2021 after a run of eight consecutive defeats
Blackpool have appointed ex-Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy as their new head coach until the end of the season.

The Seasiders, who are 23rd in the Championship, sacked Michael Appleton on Wednesday after a run of one win in 11 league games.

McCarthy, 63, has been out of the game since leaving Cardiff by mutual consent in October 2021.

His first match in charge will be Saturday's home game against fellow strugglers Huddersfield.

McCarthy, who has also managed Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich in England, will be joined by long-serving assistant Terry Connor at Bloomfield Road.

"I'm delighted to be here, I'm delighted to be back in the game," McCarthy said.

"I'm thrilled to be back up at a club where I've had many battles in the past and hopefully we can achieve some of the similar success of those years."

Blackpool are three points adrift of safety and without a win in the Championship since beating Coventry on 29 October. They have only picked up four points from a possible 30 since then.

"From the initial contact with Mick, you sensed an excitement to come to Blackpool yet a calmness and confidence about the job ahead," chief executive Ben Mansford added.

"Mick referred to our superb support from the first conversation and how important the fans will be for the remaining 19 games, starting against Huddersfield on Saturday."

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 18:38

    Good luck Blackpool he might keep you up but will bore you ridgid on the park and result in your spending days preferring to watch paint dry, if he fails it certainly won't be his fault as he cannot see beyond his blinkered ways He's very likeable if you agree with all he says and his methods!!.

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 18:35

    Anyone I suppose is better than Bruce

    • Reply posted by Where are my sensible shoes, today at 18:37

      Where are my sensible shoes replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 18:32

    At this level he is superb. His record says that Blackpool will stay up

  • Comment posted by Graham , today at 18:30

    Honest, straight-talking, funny and a genuinely nice person.

    Good luck, MM!

  • Comment posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 18:30

    I'm no fan of any club that gets scared by their current plight, and then makes rash decisions ...
    eg. Blackpool and Peterborough
    I sincerely hope that Michael Appleton and Grant McCann were handsomely compensated for the loss of their jobs.
    UTT

  • Comment posted by BLACKPOOLFATBLOKE, today at 18:29

    Get ready for hoof the ball and chase it..............

  • Comment posted by Rutland23, today at 18:28

    Hahahaha, definitely going down 😂😂

  • Comment posted by Graham , today at 18:27

    Honest, straight, funny and a genuinely nice person.
    Good luck, MM!

  • Comment posted by Xanthias, today at 18:27

    Will Blackpool start playing in long shorts or short longs? Football 1990s style will be making a comeback.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 18:26

    Football manager merry go round

    • Reply posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 18:32

      ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient replied:
      You'd think that merry-go-rounds were for young people, but it seems very difficult for a young football manager or anyone who aspires to become a football manager to actually climb onto that merry-go-round

  • Comment posted by Brian Storey, today at 18:25

    Soccer AM will be pleased.

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 18:24

    Not expecting to win owt then?

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 18:23

    Good move by Blackpool.

  • Comment posted by red ted, today at 18:22

    He will keep you in the division, but it won't be pretty!!.

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 18:21

    Mick McCarthy fears nothing. (Except ghosts, he sees dead people)

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 18:20

    Just when you think professional football can sink no lower… it does 🤦‍♂️

    • Reply posted by Where are my sensible shoes, today at 18:24

      Where are my sensible shoes replied:
      It knows no depths into which it can sink.

  • Comment posted by Reasoningwithidiocy, today at 18:19

    Sadomasochism..

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 18:19

    Favourite Mick McCarthy quote, “I am the fairest man I know”.

    • Reply posted by Reasoningwithidiocy, today at 18:29

      Reasoningwithidiocy replied:
      Yep, thats how dull he is.

  • Comment posted by Where are my sensible shoes, today at 18:18

    Mick to family-"We're off to Blackpool!"
    Kids- "Yayyyyy"
    Family- "Oh God, no..."

  • Comment posted by al, today at 18:17

    Blackpool fan here this makes me question the leadership of the club. McCarthy is a lazy, uninspired, unambitious appointment.

    If you are going down that route then Warnock would have been much better if he was interested.

