Mick McCarthy left Cardiff City in October 2021 after a run of eight consecutive defeats

Blackpool have appointed ex-Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy as their new head coach until the end of the season.

The Seasiders, who are 23rd in the Championship, sacked Michael Appleton on Wednesday after a run of one win in 11 league games.

McCarthy, 63, has been out of the game since leaving Cardiff by mutual consent in October 2021.

His first match in charge will be Saturday's home game against fellow strugglers Huddersfield.

McCarthy, who has also managed Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich in England, will be joined by long-serving assistant Terry Connor at Bloomfield Road.

"I'm delighted to be here, I'm delighted to be back in the game," McCarthy said.

"I'm thrilled to be back up at a club where I've had many battles in the past and hopefully we can achieve some of the similar success of those years."

Blackpool are three points adrift of safety and without a win in the Championship since beating Coventry on 29 October. They have only picked up four points from a possible 30 since then.

"From the initial contact with Mick, you sensed an excitement to come to Blackpool yet a calmness and confidence about the job ahead," chief executive Ben Mansford added.

"Mick referred to our superb support from the first conversation and how important the fans will be for the remaining 19 games, starting against Huddersfield on Saturday."