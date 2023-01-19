Last updated on .From the section Hull

Malcolm Ebiowei joined Crystal Palace on a five-year deal from Derby in the summer

Hull City have signed Crystal Palace forward Malcom Ebiowei on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old joined Palace from Derby in June and has made five appearances for the Premier League side.

He worked with Tigers boss Liam Rosenior during his time with the Rams.

"He was my main attacking target from the moment I came in and everyone has worked hard to make it happen," Rosenior told the club website external-link .

Ebiowei, who has represented both England and the Netherlands at youth level, is currently recovering from a minor knee injury with his parent club.

