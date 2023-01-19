Adam Clayton: Bradford City sign Doncaster Rovers midfielder on free transfer
Bradford City have signed Doncaster Rovers midfielder Adam Clayton on a free transfer on a deal until the end of the season.
The 34-year-old former Leeds, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough man joined Rovers in January last year.
He could make his debut for the Bantams against Carlisle on Saturday.
"He is a fiercely determined player, and a leader who will add a lot to our dressing room," boss Mark Hughes told the club website.
