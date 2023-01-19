Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Adam Clayton made 33 league appearances in his year with Doncaster Rovers

Bradford City have signed Doncaster Rovers midfielder Adam Clayton on a free transfer on a deal until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old former Leeds, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough man joined Rovers in January last year.

He could make his debut for the Bantams against Carlisle on Saturday.

"He is a fiercely determined player, and a leader who will add a lot to our dressing room," boss Mark Hughes told the club website.

