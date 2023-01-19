Close menu

Adam Clayton: Bradford City sign Doncaster Rovers midfielder on free transfer

Adam Clayton made 33 league appearances in his year with Doncaster Rovers

Bradford City have signed Doncaster Rovers midfielder Adam Clayton on a free transfer on a deal until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old former Leeds, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough man joined Rovers in January last year.

He could make his debut for the Bantams against Carlisle on Saturday.

"He is a fiercely determined player, and a leader who will add a lot to our dressing room," boss Mark Hughes told the club website.

