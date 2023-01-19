Last updated on .From the section Football

Walkes joined MLS side Charlotte in December 2021

Former Tottenham and Portsmouth defender Anton Walkes has died aged 25 in an accident, his club Charlotte FC said.

Local media reported external-link the Englishman was involved in a boat crash near Miami on Wednesday.

Walkes came through the Tottenham youth teams and played once for the club, in a League Cup tie in 2016.

He also played 66 times for Portsmouth before moving to Atlanta United in the United States in 2020.

"We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes - a truly incredible father, loving person and outstanding human being," said Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta.

"Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte FC and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy.

"The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten.

"We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable."

Portsmouth said: "Everyone at Portsmouth Football Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Anton Walkes.

"Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time."