Ayoub Assal: Al-Wakrah buy forward from AFC Wimbledon
Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon
Qatari club Al-Wakrah have signed AFC Wimbledon forward Ayoub Assal for an undisclosed fee.
The 20-year-old, who joined the Dons at under-12 level, had scored 10 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club this season.
The Qatar Stars League outfit triggered a buy-out clause in Assal's contract.
"It is always difficult when one of our own moves on and I would like to wish him well as he starts a new chapter," Dons chair Mick Buckley said.
"It was always our plan to find a win-win exit deal for Ayoub during the summer transfer window to help fund a competitive budget for next season.
"Sadly, the buyout clause in his contract was activated, but happily it's a record transfer fee received by the club since we reformed back in 2002."
Assal, who is eligible to play for Morocco, was 17 when he made his first-team debut for AFC Wimbledon in November 2019.
In total, he scored 24 goals in 97 outings for the south-west London club.
