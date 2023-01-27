Close menu

Ayoub Assal: Al-Wakrah buy forward from AFC Wimbledon

Ayoub Assal in action for AFC Wimbledon
Ayoub Assal scored 24 goals in 97 games for AFC Wimbledon after making his senior debut in 2019

Qatari club Al-Wakrah have signed AFC Wimbledon forward Ayoub Assal for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Dons at under-12 level, had scored 10 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club this season.

The Qatar Stars League outfit triggered a buy-out clause in Assal's contract.

"It is always difficult when one of our own moves on and I would like to wish him well as he starts a new chapter," Dons chair Mick Buckley said.external-link

"It was always our plan to find a win-win exit deal for Ayoub during the summer transfer window to help fund a competitive budget for next season.

"Sadly, the buyout clause in his contract was activated, but happily it's a record transfer fee received by the club since we reformed back in 2002."

Assal, who is eligible to play for Morocco, was 17 when he made his first-team debut for AFC Wimbledon in November 2019.

In total, he scored 24 goals in 97 outings for the south-west London club.

