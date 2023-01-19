Last updated on .From the section League One

Players from both sides were involved in a melee in the second half

Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle have been fined by the Football Association after an on-pitch melee in their League One match on 7 January.

The incident happened after 69 minutes when Argyle's Joe Edwards caught Eoin Toal with a late challenge.

Bolton admitted a non-standard charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and were fined £4,500.

Plymouth accepted a standard charge and were fined £2,500.

The game ended in a goalless draw with Edwards being sent off for a second booking deep into stoppage time, having been given his first caution for the challenge on Toal.