Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Neil Warnock has also managed Sheffield United, QPR, Huddersfield Town and Notts County

Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a return to the struggling Championship club.

Warnock was Cardiff boss for three years and guided the Welsh club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

The 74-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in November 2021, does not plan to come out of retirement to succeed Mark Hudson as Bluebirds boss.

"I've not spoken to anybody there," Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Everybody thinks it's already been cut and dried - no chance.

"You'll see when they appoint a manager next week - they've got to appoint somebody this week or early next week.

"What they need is possibly somebody football wise behind the manager and helping the manager because it's a great club."

Former Bluebirds captain Hudson was sacked after nine winless games, having been in charge for only 118 days after succeeding Steve Morison.

Cardiff are three points above the Championship relegation zone and are out of the FA Cup following a 5-2 defeat at Leeds United.

Warnock has been linked with a return to the club he managed between October 2016 and November 2019.

Middlesbrough was Warnock's 16th club in a managerial career that stretches back to non-league Gainsborough Trinity in 1981.

He managed a record 1,603 games with English league clubs but insists he has no intention of making a comeback.

"I've been mentioned with every job going at the moment," Warnock said.

"Listen I'm retired now. And when I do work I only work March and April - it's too early for me now January and February.

"I'm enjoying myself now, I'm doing other things. I'm enjoying doing podcasts, I did one last week with Steve Bruce.

"And I've got a few more to do and booked a couple of holidays which I've wanted to do - which you can't do in the season.

"And the pressure and those things that they talk about, I've not missed it.

"I did originally for the first few months because I was really disappointed with the way I left Middlesbrough."