Frank Lampard: Everton boss says he will 'not cry' at the pressure he is under
Everton boss Frank Lampard says he will "not cry" at the pressure he is under before Saturday's crucial Premier League trip to his former club West Ham.
The Toffees are second from bottom in the table and have picked up just one point from their last six league games.
Everton's board of directors stayed away from Goodison Park for the defeat by Southampton last weekend.
"It is a pressurised job, no doubt," said Lampard.
"But many people outside football do pressurised jobs with more at stake. I never try to cry too much about that because I am very proud and honoured to have managed great football clubs."
He added he "doesn't know" if it is a must-win game as far as his future is concerned.
"I am well equipped to feel the pressures of this," the 44-year-old said.
Lampard's 'honest' conversations with owner
Lampard says he has spoken to owner Farhad Moshiri this week.
He refused to detail the precise nature of the conversations.
However, in stating that he wants to "make the club stronger" and noting "teams around us are working on their squads", including West Ham, it seems certain transfers were part of what Lampard says were "honest conversations".
"I have to be honest," said Lampard. "The board know what they can do. They know where the club is at but I have to say it as I see it."
Having managed Chelsea during a period when Roman Abramovich did not attend games, Lampard says he doesn't think the absence of senior figures at matches is an issue.
However, in praising the Everton fans for their passion and affection for the club, he hopes not to be dealing with a repeat of fans surrounding players, as happened with Yerry Mina and Anthony Gordon after the Southampton game.
"This is not just an Everton situation," he said. "I have been at clubs where similar things have happened to other players, so let's not just make this an Everton conversation.
"This club has a huge passion, which is unique. The majority of Evertonians just want the team to do well. They have the right to voice an opinion but we don't want fans going up to players.
"I am not asking or telling anyone how to act. It is a small minority and we hope it doesn't happen again."
