Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mark McGuinness is a former Ireland Under-21 international who joined Cardiff from Arsenal U23s in July, 2021

Defender Mark McGuinness has returned to Championship strugglers Cardiff City from his loan spell at League One promotion challengers Sheffield Wednesday.

He went to the Owls on a season-long loan but the Bluebirds have acted on their right to recall him early.

McGuinness, 22, has made 23 Sheffield Wednesday appearances.

He is immediately available for Cardiff, who host Millwall on Saturday, 21 January.