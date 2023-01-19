Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Reading lost 4-0 to Manchester United in the reverse fixture in September

Reading manager Kelly Chambers said it was "a pleasure to be in the women's game" as she prepares to take charge of her 150th league game with the club.

Chambers, 37, has been with the club since 2007, first as a player then as head coach and across various roles within the women's set-up at Reading.

She was named manager in 2012 and has kept them in the Women's Super League since their introduction in 2015.

"I didn't even realise I was anywhere near that number," said Chambers.

"For myself personally, it's obviously a great achievement to be managing in this league for that long."

Chambers' 150th WSL game in charge is against title challengers Manchester United at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Sunday.

Reading have sold over 4,500 tickets for the game and are expecting a record home crowd for their women's team.

"What an occasion it will be in front of the crowd we're hoping to have? It's a pleasure to be in the women's game and even more so at this level and in this league," added Chambers.

"I'm excited for the game and as much as it might be a talking point in that personal side of things, it's just about going out there and performing for me.

"The guys here have been working hard to grow attendances overall this season. For us to sell-out one side of the stadium is huge. We're excited to get some good noise there and fans.

"[United] are bringing quite a few fans down which is nice. It helps create a really good football vibe.

"It's still very different to the men's side in that sense. United have their own section within that stand too which is nice."

Reading currently sit 10th in the table with two wins from 11 matches while United are three points behind leaders Chelsea with a game in hand.