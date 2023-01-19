Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Williams made just one appearance for PSG after making 11 in her two-year stint at Arsenal

Brighton have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Lydia Williams from Paris St-Germain until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 34-year-old has previously played at Melbourne City, OL Reign and Pitea.

"I am sure Lydia will have a big impact," said Brighton coach Jen Scheuer. "Hopefully, we will see some of her wonderful saves."

The Australian has played in two World Cups and three Asia Cups, winning her 100th Matildas cap in June.

"Now we have three good goalkeepers, the competition will be a lot stronger and that's good for the team," said Scheuer.

"Well done to everyone involved in making sure Lydia is a Brighton player, we're delighted to have her."

Williams, who joined PSG last summer on a one-year-deal, was part of the Arsenal squad that finished second in the WSL last season having won four A-League titles with Melbourne City and Canberra United.