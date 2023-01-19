Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have signed goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach for a reported fee external-link of 9.5m euros (£8.3m).

Switzerland international Sommer, 34, has won 80 caps for his country and has signed a deal until July 2025.

Sommer comes in as cover for number one Manuel Neuer, who was ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg while skiing in December.

Sommer said he was "very excited about the new challenge".

He added: "We have some big challenges ahead of us. I'm hugely looking forward to starting here with my new team-mates and to everything that is to come."

Sommer's contract with Gladbach was due to expire in the summer and the goalkeeper had been heavily linked external-link with a move to Manchester United.

In August, Sommer made a Bundesliga record 19 saves as Gladbach held Bayern to a 1-1 draw.

He also featured for Switzerland at the World Cup in Qatar, where they exited in the last 16 as they were thrashed 6-1 by Portugal.