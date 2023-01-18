Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Aaron McGowan signed for Northampton from Kilmarnock in July 2021

Northampton Town defender Aaron McGowan has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract.

The Cobblers' 26-year old vice-captain is now tied to the promotion-chasing League Two club until 2025.

"He is a warrior," said Northampton boss Jon Brady. "Someone who will run through brick walls for the club.

"Aaron's a leader in the dressing room. Someone who is an ideal role model for the young players to look up to. A top character and a good player too."

McGowan had only six months left on the two-year deal he signed when he arrived from Scottish side Kilmarnock in July 2021.

He has so far made 57 appearances in his 18 months at Sixfields.

McGowan started his career at Morecambe, making his debut aged 16 before going on to play north of the border, first with Hamilton Academical then Killie.

The Cobblers lie third in League Two, as they bid for an instant return to the third tier.