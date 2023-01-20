Last updated on .From the section Championship

Rebecca Welch has already taken charge of a League Two match and a FA Cup third-round tie

Rebecca Welch has been chosen as the first woman to referee a men's Championship match when she takes charge of Saturday's game between Birmingham City and Preston North End.

Last year, Welch, 39, from Washington, Tyne and Wear, was the first woman to referee an FA Cup third-round tie.

That was also at St Andrew's when Championship side Blues lost 1-0 at home to League One Plymouth Argyle.

Welch was the first woman to referee an English Football League game.

She led the team of officials in April 2021 for the League Two game between Harrogate Town and Port Vale.

Amy Fearn was the first female referee in the EFL in 2010, when she stepped in as an injury replacement for Tony Bates for the final 20 minutes of a match between Coventry and Nottingham Forest.

John Eustace's Birmingham have slipped to 18th in the Championship after losing their last four league games.

However, they did win for the first time this year when they beat Forest Green in a rearranged FA Cup third-round tie on Tuesday night.

Ryan Lowe's Preston, who have won only one of their last five league games, are five points better off in 13th.