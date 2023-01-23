Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Todd Cantwell came through Norwich City's academy and played in the Premier League

Rangers have signed midfielder Todd Cantwell from Norwich City on what the Ibrox club says is "a long-term deal".

The 24-year-old came through the academy at Carrow Road but has fallen out of favour with new boss David Wagner, who was appointed this month.

Cantwell has played 45 times in the Premier League during his time at Norwich and has had loan spells with Bournemouth and Fortuna Sittard.

"I am delighted and I feel very proud," Cantwell told Rangers TV.

"This is obviously a massive football club and I am delighted to get started.

"They want to see a player that works hard and can win them games and that is something I am hoping I can bring."

Cantwell becomes Michael Beale's first signing as Rangers manager.

"I am extremely happy to welcome Todd to Rangers," said the Ibrox boss.

"He is a player that is fully aligned to our playing style and we believe he will be a key player for the club in the coming seasons.

"I am looking forward to working with him on the pitch this week and integrating him into our fantastic football club."