Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Madueke joined PSV from Tottenham aged 16 in June 2018

Chelsea are close to signing 20-year-old winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven.

He was flying to London on Thursday night to complete the transfer, which is worth a reported £29m external-link .

Madueke will be Chelsea's sixth signing of the transfer window following deals for Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Benoit Badiashile, plus Joao Felix on loan.

He signed for PSV in 2018 and has made 77 appearances, scoring 21 goals.

He has played four times for England Under-21s.