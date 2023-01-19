Last updated on .From the section European Football

Franck Kessie contributed one goal and two assists in the game

Barcelona comfortably made it through to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey by thrashing third-tier side Ceuta.

Raphinha curled home in the first half, while Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the second period, converting from close range and stroking in for 5-0.

In between, 20-year-old Ansu Fati added a superb solo effort and midfielder Franck Kessie powerfully headed home.

Barca are aiming for a league and cup double, and are three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Managed by their former star midfielder Xavi, Barcelona are also in the play-off round of the Europa League, hosting Manchester United in the first leg on 16 February.

Meanwhile, rivals Real, managed by Carlo Ancelotti, are also aiming to reach the last-eight of the Spanish domestic cup, travelling to Villarreal later on Thursday.