Barcelona comfortably made it through to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey by thrashing third-tier side Ceuta.
Raphinha curled home in the first half, while Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the second period, converting from close range and stroking in for 5-0.
In between, 20-year-old Ansu Fati added a superb solo effort and midfielder Franck Kessie powerfully headed home.
Barca are aiming for a league and cup double, and are three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.
Managed by their former star midfielder Xavi, Barcelona are also in the play-off round of the Europa League, hosting Manchester United in the first leg on 16 February.
Meanwhile, rivals Real, managed by Carlo Ancelotti, are also aiming to reach the last-eight of the Spanish domestic cup, travelling to Villarreal later on Thursday.
Line-ups
AD Ceuta FC
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mejias
- 15García
- 12Gutiérrez
- 22LafargeSubstituted forDaneseat 68'minutes
- 18Alfonso
- 14López PlazaSubstituted forIglesiasat 57'minutes
- 6Reina
- 7Ahmed AhmedSubstituted forRedondo Fernándezat 57'minutes
- 17CuevasSubstituted forGarcíaat 57'minutes
- 23González GomezBooked at 39mins
- 9Ríos LozanoSubstituted forCasaisat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Barreda
- 8Iglesias
- 11Redondo Fernández
- 13Romero Correa
- 16García
- 19Gil
- 20Danese
- 21Casais
- 26Breñé
- 28Moyano
- 29Macías Sánchez
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 2Bellerín
- 24García
- 17AlonsoSubstituted forChristensenat 73'minutes
- 18Alba
- 19Kessie
- 20RobertoSubstituted forBusquetsat 73'minutes
- 32TorreSubstituted forGaviat 45'minutes
- 22RaphinhaSubstituted forAlarcónat 80'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 11F TorresSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1ter Stegen
- 5Busquets
- 7Dembélé
- 8Pedri
- 10Ansu Fati
- 15Christensen
- 23Koundé
- 28Balde
- 30Gavi
- 36Tenas
- 38Alarcón
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 7,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12