Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Ouattara has made 43 Ligue 1 appearances for Lorient since making his debut for the French side in August 2021

Bournemouth have made their first signing of the January window, recruiting winger Dango Ouattara for around £20m from French side Lorient.

The 20-year-old has scored six goals and provided six assists in 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Ouattara, who has five goals from 11 international caps for Burkina Faso, joins on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Bournemouth's new American owner Bill Foley recently bought a minority stake in Lorient.

Foley has pledged to strengthen boss Gary O'Neil's squad in an attempt to guide them away from the Premier League relegation zone.

"We are pleased to secure the services of Dango, a promising and sought-after player with a great deal of potential," Cherries chief executive Neill Blake said.

"We have been monitoring him for a period of time and he fits the profile of the young, ambitious, hungry and hard-working player this club is looking to recruit."

Our coverage of Bournemouth is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment

Everything Cherries - go straight to all the best content