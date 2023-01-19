Last updated on .From the section Man City

Tottenham scored twice at the end of the first half, but Manchester City recovered to win 4-2 at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola criticised the club's fans, despite a memorable fightback win over Tottenham.

City had to come from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Spurs 4-2, a result that left Guardiola's side five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The home supporters booed City, English champions in four of the past five seasons, off at the break.

"Our fans were silent for 45 minutes - I want my fans back," said Guardiola in a remarkable post-match interview.

"I want my fans that are here - not my away fans, they are the best - but my fans here to support every corner and every action, because Tottenham are one of the toughest opponents I've ever faced.

"They booed because we were losing but in the second half we played good, we had more chances.

"Maybe it's the same with our team, maybe we are so comfortable with winning four Premier Leagues in five years."

City had lost their previous two matches - 2-0 against Southampton in the League Cup and 2-1 to Manchester United in the Premier League - and goals from Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal saw them go 2-0 behind.

But goals from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland and two from Riyad Mahrez gave City the win.

However, Guardiola was furious with his side and questioned their commitment and character.

"There's nothing from the stomach, from the guts, and we were lucky but if we don't change we will drop points," he added in an interview with Sky Sports.

"We have to prepare better, I cannot deny how happy we are but we are far away from the team that we were.

"We gave them the first goal, and then the second goal is ridiculous."

Asked what was missing, the Spaniard said: "Passion, fire and desire to want to win from the first minute."