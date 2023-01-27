Close menu
Scottish Championship
Cove RangersCove Rangers19:45AyrAyr United
Venue: Balmoral Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park21124544271740
2Ayr21106541291236
3Dundee2010553325835
4Partick Thistle2110384236633
5Morton208662822630
6Inverness CT218673028230
7Raith Rovers228592829-129
8Cove Rangers215793042-1222
9Arbroath2239102036-1618
10Hamilton2135131739-2214
