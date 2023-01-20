Close menu

Arsenal transfer news: Leandro Trossard joins Gunners from Brighton for £21m

Leandro Trossard scores against Liverpool
Leandro Trossard is Brighton's top scorer this season with seven goals

Arsenal have signed Belgium international Leandro Trossard from Brighton for £21m plus add-ons.

The 28-year-old forward's contract runs until 2027 and has the option of being extended by a year.

He has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 16 top-flight games for Brighton this season, including a hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield.

Trossard also made three appearances - two as a substitute and one start - for Belgium at the 2022 World Cup.

The Belgian attacker will wear number 19 for the Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta has hailed his quality.

"It is good work from everyone at the club to complete the signing of Leandro," said the Spanish boss.

"He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level.

"Leandro strengthens our squad as we head into the second part of the season and we're all looking forward to working with him.

"We welcome Leandro and his family to Arsenal Football Club."

  • Comment posted by ellis , today at 16:03

    oh yeh like city or arsenal , brighton have sooo many good players . Best to sell him for small potatoes , good idea. DER !
    For trossard he very possibly will end up with his first premier league winners medal and wont have to play (unless a flock of team injuries ) the toughest games

  • Comment posted by Andyt1992, today at 16:02

    “Why sign Ramsdale when he’s been relegated twice”

    “Why sign Ben white he’s barely a starter for a low level team”

    “Why sign trossard a 28 year old from Brighton”

    YAWN 🥱

    COYG!

  • Comment posted by Mullet, today at 16:02

    Did you say signed....or stole ?

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 16:02

    That’s the premier league tied up now. We’re absolutely flying & now we have an absolute gem 💎 of a player in our ranks. Trossard is mustard and I really can’t see anyone catching us now. The 19 year wait is finally over. C’mon you Gunners 😊

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 16:02

    I feel Arsenal need to add a central midfielder, an injury to Partey or Xhaka could be Arsenal's downfall as well as fatigue if not injured.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 16:02

    Dumping Brighton like a brick after they gave him an opportunity was a bit unfortunate but given his form this season this looks a very good value signing. Maybe Arsenal might need one or two more new players to try and see off a very likely big Manchester City challenge.

  • Comment posted by al, today at 16:01

    Boehly out.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 16:00

  • Comment posted by U19142986, today at 16:00

    Looks like Brighton couldn't wait to get rid of him, does seem to be ridiculously cheap for a player who can turn games, has premier league experience and an important squad member in a talented Belgium side.

  • Comment posted by Christopher Wright , today at 16:00

    Be careful what you wish for, as a Brighton season ticket holder as good as he was at times he was also a very moody and when things didn't go his way he threw his toys out of his pram, I'm not sure how happy he will be being a bench warmer.

  • Comment posted by one for the road, today at 16:00

    Couldn’t hack that Mitoma took his place, Trossard average, your see.

  • Comment posted by Crocker, today at 15:59

    Hopefully he knows only 4 or 5 are in every game and now more than ever its a squad game, guessing they'll have told him that.

  • Comment posted by Birdman, today at 15:58

    But temperament? Hopefully not another Aubameyang

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 15:58

    As an Arsenal fan, it’s exactly what we need. A player that will play his part when called upon and make an impact. A player that will run and willing to work hard for a win.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 16:02

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Chelsea blue here, I agree with you. He has proved his ability at this level and the rest is up to his atttude and coach. A very safe gamble imo.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 15:57

    Can’t see this Arsenal revival lasting too long if they keep having to buy their backup options, whilst their main rivals keep buying their first choice players….

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 15:57

    Decent business for Brighton, although a poor world cup for Belgium didn't help the fee. They should be fine without him. Hopefully they use the money wisely and keep performing well.

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 15:57

    Best forward arsenal will have in their squad

    • Reply posted by Ebenezer, today at 16:02

      Ebenezer replied:
  • Comment posted by paul Shropshire, today at 15:56

    He had a great world cup.

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 16:00

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      Apart from Champions of the world Argentina and France, nobody did!

