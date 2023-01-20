Last updated on .From the section European Football

Depay has scored 43 goals in 86 games for the Netherlands and played at the World Cup in Qatar

Atletico Madrid have signed Netherlands forward Memphis Depay from Barcelona for an initial 3m euros (£2.6m).

The 28-year-old, whose contract was due to run out in the summer, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Barcelona said the deal includes the option to sign Atletico's Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco in the future.

Former Manchester United forward Depay has only played four times for the Spanish club this season, having been hampered by a thigh injury.

He moved to Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 2021 after leaving Lyon, and scored 14 times in 42 appearances.

Atletico allowed Portuguese forward Joao Felix to join Chelsea on loan earlier in the transfer window.