Max Dean: MK Dons signs Leeds United striker on permanent deal
Last updated on .From the section MK Dons
MK Dons have signed striker Max Dean from Leeds United on a permanent deal.
The 18-year-old, whose length of deal and transfer fee have not been disclosed, left Elland Road without playing a first-team game for Leeds.
Dean regularly featured for Leeds' under-21 side, which included playing in the Papa Johns Trophy.
MK Dons boss Mark Jackson said Dean is a player with "huge potential" having previously worked with the teenager while on the coaching staff at Leeds.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.