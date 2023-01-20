Close menu

Max Dean: MK Dons signs Leeds United striker on permanent deal

Max Dean in action for Leeds
Max Dean scored three goals in six appearances for Leeds United's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy

MK Dons have signed striker Max Dean from Leeds United on a permanent deal.

The 18-year-old, whose length of deal and transfer fee have not been disclosed, left Elland Road without playing a first-team game for Leeds.

Dean regularly featured for Leeds' under-21 side, which included playing in the Papa Johns Trophy.

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson said Dean is a player with "huge potential" having previously worked with the teenager while on the coaching staff at Leeds.

