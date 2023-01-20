Last updated on .From the section European Football

Haller had a stint at West Ham before joining Ajax

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller could make his competitive return following treatment for testicular cancer.

He has been included in Dortmund's squad for Sunday's game with Augsburg and manager Edin Terzic will decide how much of a part Haller will play.

Haller had surgery and chemotherapy before recently returning to training.

"He's presented himself very well. It was a long downtime for him," said Terzic.

"We are proud of him [and] how he fought through and we are happy he is finally available to us.

"We'll see then whether he plays from the start."

Haller's cancer diagnosis came shortly after he signed for Dortmund from Ajax in July.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast forward made his first appearance for the German club when - after his return from treatment - he played in a friendly earlier this month.

That match saw Haller come off the bench after 73 minutes in a 5-1 win against Fortuna Dusseldorf at the club's training camp in Marbella.

Dortmund are sixth in the Bundesliga, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich after 15 games.