Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Chris Wood has scored three goals in 22 appearances for Newcastle this season

Newcastle United striker Chris Wood is undergoing a medical at Nottingham Forest on Friday before moving on loan until the end of the season.

The deal could go through in time for the New Zealand international, 31, to play against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Wood played a key part in Newcastle's relegation battle last season after joining from Burnley for £25m.

"He's been a huge player for us," manager Eddie Howe said. "I have to say he's been outstanding in every way."

Wood has played 18 games for the Magpies in the league this season, scoring twice, but has only made four starts.

Howe said there were "no guarantees" Newcastle would replace the former Leeds striker but failing to do so would leave them "dangerously short" of players.

"Hopefully [we are] planning to replace him," Howe said.

"I don't think we will replace Chris with another Chris if that makes sense. [That] type of player I don't think is in the market.

"He was what we needed at this time last year. He was a focal point for us and enabled us to play in a way to take the pressure off players.

"We aren't necessarily looking for that type of player but we will see what we can do."

Forest boss Steve Cooper has been keen to add reinforcements in January, despite an influx of new arrivals last summer when the club set a new British record by making 22 signings following their promotion to the Premier League.

They have signed midfielders Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa during the current transfer window.

Forest, who have reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, are 13th in the Premier League and five points above the relegation zone.

However, they have scored just 15 goals in 19 games, with only Wolves having a lower tally in front of goal.