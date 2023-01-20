Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bougham is one of four Leicester departures so far in the January transfer window

Leicester defender Georgia Brougham has left the club following the mutual termination of her contract.

The 26-year old joined the Women's Super League side in 2021 and helped them maintain their league status in the club's debut season.

Brougham made 11 appearances for Leicester with the 8-0 loss to Chelsea in December her only one this season.

Leicester sit bottom of the table having won their first points of the season on Sunday against Brighton.

Brougham came through the academy at Manchester City before joining Everton in 2016, and enjoyed two loan stints at Birmingham City during their time in the WSL where she made 18 appearances.

She is boss Willie Kirk's fourth departure of the January window after Demi Vance, plus Ellen Jones and Connie Scofield on loan.

In a statement Leicester said: "LCFC Women would like to place on record its thanks to Georgia for her contribution and wish her well for the next phase of her career."