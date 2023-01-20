Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Jordan Lyden scored two goals in 53 appearances for Swindon

League Two leaders Leyton Orient have signed midfielder Jordan Lyden on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old previously played under O's boss Richie Wellens at Swindon Town, and was part of their League Two title-winning squad in 2019-20.

He was a free agent after leaving the Robins last summer, having suffered an Achilles injury in February last year.

Orient have the option to extend Lyden's deal by a further year.

Lyden, who came through Aston Villa's academy before moving to Swindon in 2019, becomes the east London club's third signing of the January transfer window.

"I've worked with him before and he knows how I want my sides to play," Wellens told the club website. external-link

"Jordan is a fantastic character with a point to prove and will be keen to push those in front of him."

