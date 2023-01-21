Close menu

Four Scottish Cup fourth-round ties & one League 2 match postponed

Scottish

Snow on a football pitch
Three inches of snow fell on the Caledonian Stadium on Friday

Cove Rangers v Ayr United, Elgin City v Drumchapel United and Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup fourth round have been postponed.

Inverness CT v Queen's Park was called off at Friday lunchtime after snowfall in the Highlands.

The Elgin and Linlithgow ties have been rescheduled for Tuesday (19:45 GMT). The Cove and Inverness games will be on Tuesday, 31 January (19:45).

Stirling Albion v Forfar Athletic in League 2 has also been postponed.

