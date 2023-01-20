Tariqe Fosu: Brentford forward joins Rotherham United after Stoke City recall
Last updated on .From the section Rotherham
Brentford have loaned Tariqe Fosu to Championship side Rotherham United, following the forward's recall from a similar stint at Stoke City.
Fosu played 20 games for the Potters in the opening half of the campaign, but failed to score in those outings.
The 27-year-old Ghana international lists Charlton, Oxford and Colchester among his former clubs, and has 53 goals in 291 career appearances.
He joins Sean Morrison and Leo Hjelde as January arrivals at the Millers.
