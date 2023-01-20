Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Ben Wilson has won a regular first-team place with Coventry City this season

Coventry City goalkeeper Ben Wilson has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract with the Championship club.

After spending most of his career as a goalkeeping understudy, the 30-year-old from County Durham has won a regular first-team place this season.

And he now totals 67 appearances for the promotion hopefuls.

Wilson originally arrived on a three-year deal in 2019 when City were based at St Andrew's in Birmingham, but is now tied to the Sky Blues until 2025.

After starting at Sunderland, Wilson had short stays at Cambridge United and Accrington before joining Cardiff City in 2014.

His four years there as stand-in keeper included loan spells with AFC Wimbledon, Rochdale, Oldham Athletic, Bristol Rovers and AFC Telford United before he signed for Bradford City in 2018.

After another season largely on the bench at Bradford, that all meant he had made just 36 career appearances when he signed for the Sky Blues on a three-year deal in 2019.

But he has been the first choice this season ahead of Simon Moore.

Mark Robins' Coventry lie 15th in the Championship, just six points shy of a play-off place, going into Saturday's lunchtime home game with David Wagner's seventh-placed Norwich City.

Listen to BBC CWR's Sky Blues Fancast